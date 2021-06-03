Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $995,000 in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,490,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,912,000.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Clarim Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.