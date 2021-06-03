Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

