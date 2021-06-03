SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.54

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 2960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

SEGXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

