Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $271.47 million, a PE ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 2.58.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIC. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

