Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Major Shareholder Sells $116,972.52 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $116,972.52. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $109.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,243. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $118.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.26. The company has a market cap of $733.09 million, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

