Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Semtech updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-$0.65 EPS.

Shares of SMTC opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Semtech has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.