Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRNY. HSBC raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

STRNY stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 778. Severn Trent has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $37.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $2.1683 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

