SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Shares Up 16.1%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) shares shot up 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

A number of research firms have commented on SGLFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of SGL Carbon to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

