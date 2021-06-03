Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Shares of ADBE opened at $495.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $382.00 and a one year high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

