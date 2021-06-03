Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,230 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

