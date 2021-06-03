Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,005 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,457 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 143,741 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLF. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

