Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $913,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 398,525 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 823,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Regions Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

