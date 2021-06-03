Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

