Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

NYSE WM opened at $141.12 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $361,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,733. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

