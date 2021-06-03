Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

