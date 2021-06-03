Shell Asset Management Co. Has $270,000 Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

OGE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

