Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 2,700 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. American International Group Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at $76,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $14.42 on Thursday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.83.

IQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.