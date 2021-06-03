Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases New Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Vaxart stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.27. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

