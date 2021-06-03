Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases New Shares in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MYR Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 26,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 274,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYRG opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $90.90.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,730.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,425 shares of company stock worth $5,286,783 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.