Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 37,531 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,531 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $73,707,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Evergy by 16,759.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 879,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,390,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.80 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,780. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

