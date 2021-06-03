Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,140 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,724,504. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.