ShipChain Market Cap Reaches $1.29 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $2,068.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00082729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.77 or 0.01010364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,599.50 or 0.09330637 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.