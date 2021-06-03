ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $446,650.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total value of $446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,407.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total value of $395,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Dan Puckett sold 5,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $746,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total value of $153,829.39.

On Monday, April 19th, Dan Puckett sold 1,391 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $190,956.48.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $171.08 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 1.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.