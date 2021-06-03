Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Trading Down 8.1%

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)’s stock price fell 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.47 and last traded at $18.47. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAEYY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

