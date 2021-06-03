Short Interest in Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Rises By 26.1%

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 816,700 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the April 29th total of 647,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXAS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 18.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the first quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.52. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin and the Rocky Mountain regions. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves were 16.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.