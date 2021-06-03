Short Interest in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Rises By 31.6%

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 911,600 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the April 29th total of 692,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $56.78 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,761 shares of company stock worth $100,408. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,661,000 after buying an additional 455,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,300,000 after buying an additional 59,612 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after buying an additional 38,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after buying an additional 66,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after buying an additional 134,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.