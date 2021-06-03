Short Interest in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expands By 24.6%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the April 29th total of 4,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $165.92 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,067,988 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $467,729,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $391,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

