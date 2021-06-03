Short Interest in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Rises By 23.5%

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the April 29th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $481.93 million, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $256,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,477.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,716 shares of company stock worth $599,616. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,855,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

