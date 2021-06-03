Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Expands By 26.7%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,373,300 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 1,084,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 264.1 days.
Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.90.
About Fortescue Metals Group
