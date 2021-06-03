Short Interest in Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Increases By 31.9%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 222,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 29th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRHLF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.3967 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

