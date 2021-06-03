Short Interest in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expands By 28.3%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,100,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the April 29th total of 18,010,000 shares. Approximately 21.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.81.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.