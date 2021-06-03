Short Interest in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expands By 28.3%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,100,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the April 29th total of 18,010,000 shares. Approximately 21.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
NYSE:FUBO opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.81.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.
About fuboTV
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
