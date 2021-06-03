Short Interest in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Grows By 23.4%

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the April 29th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,308,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after acquiring an additional 181,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163,099 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 151,933 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1,341.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132,881 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $434.10 on Thursday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $251.84 and a 52 week high of $449.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.98.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

