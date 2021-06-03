Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Increases By 23.3%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the April 29th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

MITEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.