Short Interest in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Increases By 23.3%

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the April 29th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $580.03 million, a P/E ratio of -30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.04. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

