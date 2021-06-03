Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Increases By 23.1%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 29th total of 65,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 187,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NuZee stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 10.84. NuZee has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Get NuZee alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of NuZee as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.