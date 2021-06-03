Short Interest in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Rises By 34.6%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the April 29th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

REKR has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,505 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $25,125.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 1,216.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 20,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

