Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Grows By 23.8%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 606,100 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the April 29th total of 489,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 96.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUSMF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

