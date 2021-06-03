Short Interest in TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Grows By 27.3%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the April 29th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TRSSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Clarus Securities boosted their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TRSSF stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10).

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.