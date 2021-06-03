Short Interest in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Grows By 28.5%

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the April 29th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 706,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
NYSE:WBS opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.45. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
