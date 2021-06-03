Short Interest in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Grows By 28.5%

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the April 29th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 706,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NYSE:WBS opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.45. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.