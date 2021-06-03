Signata Reaches Market Cap of $2.83 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Signata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $38,885.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Signata has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signata alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00082610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00022926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.86 or 0.01026970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00052734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,632.81 or 0.09353649 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,062,808 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.