Silvant Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCRI. Truist lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.41. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

