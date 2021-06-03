Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after acquiring an additional 828,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,666,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $25,605,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,368 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $93.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

