Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 25,670 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,670 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

