Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 294 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 117,609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Splunk by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the software company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 10.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,376 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in Splunk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.15.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

