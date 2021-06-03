Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 557 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,976 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.90.

Shares of AXP opened at $164.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.80. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $165.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

