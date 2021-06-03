SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$14.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.71.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.

In related news, Director Graham Campbell Thody sold 61,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$739,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,133,159.13.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.