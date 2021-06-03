Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Update

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SUIC stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile
