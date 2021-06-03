Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Update

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SUIC stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

