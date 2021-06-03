Sirius XM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 46,178 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,363% compared to the typical volume of 3,157 call options.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 4.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

