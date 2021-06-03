Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.05% from the company’s previous close.

TSE SKE opened at C$3.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.46. The stock has a market cap of C$897.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.0199472 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

