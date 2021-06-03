SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 873.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 164,627 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 20,634.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,387,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,780.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock opened at $49.79 on Thursday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -711.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.01.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

